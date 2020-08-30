TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;83;SSE;9;45%
Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;86;SE;6;36%
Alice;Clear;80;S;7;93%
Alpine;Clear;79;S;9;42%
Amarillo;Cloudy;66;SW;5;89%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;87%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;6;47%
Austin;Partly cloudy;85;N;6;62%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;82;S;9;79%
Bay;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;93%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;93%
Beeville;Clear;82;S;9;98%
Borger;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;75%
Bowie;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;77%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;45%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;90%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;77%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;84%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;44%
Burnet;Mostly clear;84;SSW;6;60%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;93%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;64%
Childress;Showers;70;NE;16;89%
Cleburne;Cloudy;86;S;9;58%
College Station;Mostly clear;82;S;12;81%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;88;S;15;43%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;87%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;87%
Corsicana;Cloudy;87;S;9;56%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;67%
Dalhart;Showers;63;ESE;6;90%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;90;S;8;51%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;89;S;12;47%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;82;SE;6;76%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;59%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;91;E;9;40%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;9;52%
Denton;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69%
Dryden;Mostly clear;83;SE;4;41%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;95%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;4;84%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;89;NW;8;29%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;S;8;88%
Falfurrias;Clear;76;SSE;5;97%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;56%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;82;S;3;76%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;84;SSE;6;66%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;63%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;85;SSW;5;54%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;80;S;3;68%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;3;71%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;88;S;14;78%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;86;S;6;54%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;85;S;14;67%
Giddings;Mostly clear;84;S;8;81%
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;82;NE;9;76%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;66%
Granbury;Cloudy;89;SE;6;49%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;6;47%
Greenville;Cloudy;88;ENE;7;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;79;NE;24;30%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;86;S;12;48%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;87%
Hearne;Mostly clear;82;SE;6;81%
Hebbronville;Clear;79;SSE;9;85%
Henderson;Cloudy;81;S;6;83%
Hereford;Cloudy;67;SSE;3;89%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;12;58%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;10;62%
Houston;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;83;S;8;82%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;79%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;81;S;7;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;S;6;82%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;76%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;85%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;79;S;4;86%
Jasper;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;97%
Junction;Mostly clear;86;S;6;45%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;74%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;74%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;86;S;10;56%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;86;S;10;56%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;94%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;91%
Lago Vista;Mostly clear;81;S;7;69%
Lancaster;Cloudy;85;SSE;5;55%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;6;69%
Llano;Partly cloudy;84;N;5;61%
Longview;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;77%
Lubbock;Rain;71;NNE;11;79%
Lufkin;Cloudy;81;S;7;84%
Mcallen;Cloudy;84;SSE;8;79%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;87;S;12;60%
Mckinney;Cloudy;86;SSE;6;60%
Mesquite;Cloudy;83;SSE;6;65%
Midland;Clear;86;S;12;29%
Midland Airpark;Clear;86;S;12;29%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;5;58%
Mineola;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;70%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;9;81%
Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;73;NE;18;91%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;81;S;8;87%
New Braunfels;Clear;83;SSW;7;73%
Odessa;Clear;85;SSW;12;29%
Orange;Mostly clear;81;S;4;94%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;14;82%
Palestine;Cloudy;81;S;7;81%
Pampa;Cloudy;67;SE;6;92%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%
Paris;Showers;72;SE;16;93%
Pecos;Clear;85;SE;10;30%
Perryton;Clear;66;NNE;3;85%
Plainview;Partly cloudy;64;ENE;12;99%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;77%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;81%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;9;80%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;92%
Randolph AFB;Clear;81;S;8;83%
Robstown;Clear;81;S;7;89%
Rockport;Clear;86;SSE;9;74%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;79;SSE;8;71%
San Angelo;Mostly clear;87;S;9;36%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;80%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;81%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;82;S;8;76%
Seminole;Mostly clear;82;SSW;9;32%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;72%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;37%
Sonora;Mostly clear;86;Calm;0;42%
Stephenville;Cloudy;83;S;3;49%
Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;76;ENE;18;89%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;13;37%
Temple;Mostly clear;85;S;16;67%
Terrell;Cloudy;86;S;10;62%
Tyler;Cloudy;82;S;4;78%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;84;SE;10;69%
Vernon;Thunderstorms;75;N;23;84%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;84%
Waco;Clear;86;S;17;62%
Weslaco;Cloudy;83;S;8;82%
Wharton;Clear;79;SSE;6;90%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;81;NE;9;78%
Wink;Mostly clear;86;S;13;30%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;11;74%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather