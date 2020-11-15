TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;58;N;24;34%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;59;NNE;20;33%
Alice;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
Alpine;Clear;52;Calm;0;34%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;3;40%
Angleton;Mostly clear;75;SSW;6;90%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;73;NW;13;34%
Austin;Clear;71;Calm;0;80%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;69;SSW;5;89%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;96%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;4;87%
Beeville;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;45;N;8;22%
Bowie;Clear;56;N;16;31%
Breckenridge;Clear;61;N;15;33%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;10;87%
Bridgeport;Clear;60;N;18;29%
Brownsville;Mostly clear;75;SE;8;96%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;7;93%
Burnet;Clear;63;NW;3;83%
Canadian;Partly cloudy;37;W;3;51%
Castroville;Clear;66;Calm;0;73%
Childress;Partly cloudy;49;N;12;33%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;20;49%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;88%
Comanche;Clear;66;NW;14;55%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;76;S;8;81%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;76;S;12;90%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;73;S;13;78%
Cotulla;Clear;71;ESE;5;72%
Dalhart;Cloudy;29;SSE;6;46%
Dallas Love;Mostly clear;72;NNW;21;42%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;74;WSW;13;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;73;NNW;25;47%
Decatur;Clear;59;NNW;13;34%
Del Rio;Clear;69;N;7;78%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;67;NNE;7;80%
Denton;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;16;36%
Dryden;Clear;59;NW;5;25%
Dumas;Cloudy;33;NW;5;41%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;77;SSE;3;86%
El Paso;Mostly clear;56;N;3;22%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;S;12;94%
Falfurrias;Mostly clear;68;SE;5;96%
Fort Hood;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;20;45%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;70;NNW;24;34%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;16;58%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;72;NNW;22;45%
Fredericksburg;Clear;57;Calm;0;99%
Gainesville;Clear;58;N;22;29%
Galveston;Clear;76;S;12;87%
Gatesville;Clear;68;SW;9;77%
Georgetown;Clear;69;SSW;6;80%
Giddings;Cloudy;75;S;7;88%
Gilmer;Mostly clear;72;S;12;84%
Graham;Clear;58;N;20;31%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;17;32%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;13;34%
Greenville;Mostly clear;77;WNW;14;60%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;55;SW;6;26%
Hamilton;Clear;67;W;10;81%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;76;S;12;97%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;89%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;88%
Henderson;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;86%
Hereford;Clear;35;Calm;0;65%
Hillsboro;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%
Hondo;Clear;61;N;6;77%
Houston;Cloudy;75;SW;8;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;76;SSW;12;87%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;75;SW;8;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;92%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;8;81%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;75;SW;5;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;S;3;84%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;9;76%
Ingleside;Cloudy;75;SSW;13;97%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;6;85%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;97%
Junction;Clear;59;W;3;96%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%
Kerrville;Clear;59;N;3;90%
Killeen;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;74;SSE;10;90%
La Grange;Cloudy;74;S;6;100%
Lago Vista;Clear;72;SSW;6;78%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;9;71%
Laredo;Clear;75;ENE;6;67%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Longview;Clear;73;SW;8;85%
Lubbock;Clear;50;NNE;9;39%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;5;87%
Mcallen;Clear;76;SSE;10;84%
Mcgregor;Clear;68;SSW;6;81%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;73;NNW;21;45%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;72;W;20;69%
Midland;Clear;63;NNW;18;10%
Midland Airpark;Clear;63;NNW;18;10%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;69;W;3;81%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;8;84%
Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;20;31%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;72;SSW;7;81%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;88%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%
Odessa;Clear;57;N;14;18%
Orange;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;7;87%
Palacios;Clear;76;S;9;97%
Palestine;Clear;73;S;7;88%
Pampa;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;8;36%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;39;N;7;30%
Paris;Mostly clear;66;NW;28;42%
Pecos;Clear;50;Calm;0;33%
Perryton;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;9;51%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;10;36%
Pleasanton;Clear;69;E;6;93%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;75;S;8;99%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;76;SSE;8;91%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;S;6;88%
Randolph AFB;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Robstown;Mostly clear;74;SSE;6;92%
Rockport;Cloudy;77;S;8;93%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;59;NW;5;99%
San Angelo;Clear;59;NW;8;49%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;69;E;1;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Seminole;Clear;52;NW;9;18%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;60;NNW;21;32%
Snyder;Clear;61;NNE;16;19%
Sonora;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Clear;68;NNW;15;32%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;WSW;14;70%
Sweetwater;Clear;59;N;22;30%
Temple;Clear;66;S;7;83%
Terrell;Mostly clear;71;SSW;9;75%
Tyler;Clear;73;SW;6;86%
Uvalde;Clear;66;N;5;81%
Vernon;Clear;55;N;14;27%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;89%
Waco;Clear;66;WSW;8;83%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;85%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;90%
Wichita Falls;Clear;57;N;15;26%
Wink;Clear;52;N;10;28%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;83%
