Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Sunday, January 24, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;59;S;13;86%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;56;S;8;92%

Alice;Fog;67;NE;3;96%

Alpine;Clear;44;SW;7;61%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;5;70%

Angleton;Fog;61;E;7;96%

Arlington;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%

Austin;Fog;61;SE;3;93%

Austin Bergstrom;Showers;62;ESE;8;96%

Bay;Fog;62;ENE;5;100%

Beaumont;Showers;63;SE;5;91%

Beeville;Fog;64;ENE;6;100%

Borger;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;55%

Bowie;Fog;51;SSE;6;99%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;58;S;8;98%

Brenham;Showers;62;SE;5;98%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;53;SE;5;100%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;90%

Brownwood;Cloudy;55;SE;6;100%

Burnet;Showers;59;ESE;2;99%

Canadian;Fog;41;Calm;0;99%

Castroville;Fog;63;Calm;0;100%

Childress;Showers;49;SE;6;92%

Cleburne;Fog;54;SSE;8;100%

College Station;Showers;62;SE;6;93%

Comanche;Showers;56;S;6;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;62;ESE;7;93%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;70;SE;14;100%

Corsicana;Fog;53;E;6;100%

Cotulla;Fog;64;ENE;6;93%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;39;W;10;56%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;53;SE;8;92%

Dallas Redbird;Fog;53;SE;7;92%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;52;SSE;5;100%

Decatur;Fog;52;SE;6;96%

Del Rio;Cloudy;61;ESE;7;93%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;58;SE;5;97%

Denton;Showers;52;SSE;7;96%

Dryden;Cloudy;54;E;6;95%

Dumas;Mostly clear;35;W;7;60%

Edinburg;Cloudy;73;SE;6;95%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;49;SSE;2;59%

Ellington;Fog;62;E;3;92%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;98%

Fort Hood;Fog;57;ESE;2;99%

Fort Worth;Showers;52;ESE;7;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;53;SE;7;96%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;55;SE;6;92%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;97%

Fredericksburg;Fog;56;Calm;0;100%

Gainesville;Showers;51;SSE;8;100%

Galveston;Showers;61;E;6;93%

Gatesville;Fog;55;SE;5;100%

Georgetown;Fog;59;E;3;96%

Giddings;Showers;55;Calm;0;95%

Gilmer;Showers;47;SE;6;99%

Graham;Cloudy;54;SE;3;100%

Granbury;Showers;55;SE;2;100%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%

Greenville;Cloudy;48;SE;4;98%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;51;W;12;34%

Hamilton;Fog;56;Calm;0;100%

Harlingen;Cloudy;73;SE;9;96%

Hearne;Showers;62;SE;3;95%

Hebbronville;Fog;66;E;3;84%

Henderson;Fog;50;E;3;98%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;8;75%

Hillsboro;Showers;56;SE;7;100%

Hondo;Fog;60;ESE;9;92%

Houston;Fog;61;ESE;8;93%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog;61;E;8;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;61;ESE;8;93%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;61;E;3;94%

Houston Clover;Fog;60;ESE;6;96%

Houston Hooks;Showers;62;ESE;6;96%

Houston Hull;Showers;62;E;6;96%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;62;ESE;5;93%

Huntsville;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

Ingleside;Cloudy;69;SE;6;96%

Jacksonville;Fog;52;E;2;99%

Jasper;Showers;59;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Fog;58;E;6;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Showers;61;E;2;98%

Kerrville;Fog;57;Calm;0;91%

Killeen;Fog;57;ESE;2;99%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Fog;57;ESE;2;99%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;93%

La Grange;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%

Lago Vista;Showers;59;E;5;97%

Lancaster;Fog;52;Calm;0;98%

Laredo;Cloudy;63;SSE;2;97%

Llano;Showers;57;E;5;93%

Longview;Showers;48;SE;4;99%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;9;97%

Lufkin;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Mcallen;Cloudy;72;SE;8;93%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;55;ENE;3;100%

Mckinney;Showers;50;SE;8;96%

Mesquite;Cloudy;51;ESE;5;100%

Midland;Cloudy;54;SSE;10;92%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;54;SSE;10;92%

Midlothian;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Cloudy;49;ESE;3;99%

Mineral Wells;Fog;53;SE;6;100%

Mount Pleasant;Showers;49;SE;6;96%

Nacogdoches;Showers;54;E;3;99%

New Braunfels;Fog;64;ESE;7;89%

Odessa;Cloudy;52;S;10;96%

Orange;Cloudy;63;ESE;7;96%

Palacios;Cloudy;64;E;8;100%

Palestine;Fog;54;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;12;89%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;36;WSW;3;93%

Paris;Cloudy;44;ESE;9;100%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;49;NE;6;97%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;12;84%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;14;95%

Pleasanton;Fog;64;E;5;96%

Port Aransas;Fog;67;ESE;5;100%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;7;99%

Port Lavaca;Showers;66;ENE;3;93%

Randolph AFB;Showers;61;E;2;94%

Robstown;Showers;73;SE;5;100%

Rockport;Fog;66;E;3;100%

Rocksprings;Fog;57;SE;7;100%

San Angelo;Cloudy;59;S;5;86%

San Antonio;Showers;62;E;2;99%

San Antonio Stinson;Showers;60;ESE;6;100%

San Marcos;Showers;61;WNW;2;100%

Seminole;Fog;49;S;5;100%

Sherman-Denison;Showers;50;ESE;5;95%

Snyder;Fog;51;S;6;100%

Sonora;Showers;59;SSE;5;100%

Stephenville;Fog;55;S;5;93%

Sulphur Springs;Showers;48;ESE;3;100%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;55;S;12;100%

Temple;Fog;57;ESE;6;100%

Terrell;Showers;50;E;6;100%

Tyler;Cloudy;51;SE;2;99%

Uvalde;Showers;59;NNE;3;100%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;53;S;7;100%

Victoria;Fog;63;ENE;3;97%

Waco;Fog;57;ESE;8;93%

Weslaco;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;91%

Wharton;Showers;60;E;5;97%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;53;SE;12;96%

Wink;Fog;52;SE;13;96%

Zapata;Cloudy;69;SE;5;100%

_____

