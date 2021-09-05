Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 5, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;57%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;78;N;8;55%

Alice;Clear;76;SSE;6;90%

Alpine;Partly cloudy;74;N;6;53%

Amarillo;Cloudy;70;NNE;2;75%

Angleton;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;87%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;5;60%

Austin;Partly cloudy;84;N;4;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;81;S;8;73%

Bay;Mostly clear;79;SSW;5;94%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;81;SW;2;83%

Beeville;Clear;77;SSE;4;99%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;73%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;76%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;64%

Brenham;Mostly clear;82;SSW;7;85%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;69%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;81;SE;6;80%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;57%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;68%

Canadian;Mostly clear;68;NW;1;90%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;4;70%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;10;68%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;64%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;76%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;79;S;7;60%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;S;9;81%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;7;81%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;69%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;10;65%

Dalhart;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;80%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;7;56%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;7;60%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;58%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;56%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;88;E;8;39%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;84;E;9;45%

Denton;Partly cloudy;83;S;2;68%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;45%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;2;87%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;80%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;80;ENE;3;53%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;6;88%

Falfurrias;Clear;75;SSE;7;87%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;68%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;3;53%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;85;S;9;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;65%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;79;S;6;62%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;67%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;8;71%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;4;59%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;84;S;5;68%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;6;87%

Gilmer;Mostly clear;74;SE;1;91%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;3;65%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;2;58%

Grand Prairie;Showers;85;SSE;3;66%

Greenville;Mostly clear;80;S;3;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;63;ENE;23;96%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;79;S;4;60%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;79;SE;8;84%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;78%

Hebbronville;Clear;78;SE;8;80%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;1;86%

Hereford;Cloudy;71;NE;2;79%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;4;67%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;62%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;2;77%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;82;SSW;6;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;SW;8;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;2;84%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;82;S;6;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;76%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;8;69%

Ingleside;Clear;83;SSW;7;78%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;SE;1;88%

Jasper;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Mostly clear;82;N;5;48%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;67%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;79;SSE;5;69%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;68%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;83;S;5;60%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;80;SSE;8;78%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;86%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;79;S;4;71%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;80%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;85;SE;16;58%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;4;55%

Longview;Partly cloudy;77;NE;1;90%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;3;73%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;76%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;78%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;64%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;71%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Midland;Partly cloudy;77;NW;8;63%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;77;NW;8;63%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;75;E;2;85%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;9;73%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;3;92%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;84%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;10;73%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;9;63%

Orange;Mostly clear;82;SW;2;80%

Palacios;Mostly clear;86;S;10;69%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;5;95%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;66;NE;2;94%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;76%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;8;59%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;89%

Plainview;Cloudy;71;NE;5;85%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;77%

Port Aransas;Clear;85;SSE;8;77%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SE;8;76%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;84;S;4;76%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;68%

Robstown;Clear;82;SE;5;83%

Rockport;Clear;85;SSE;8;74%

Rocksprings;Clear;79;SE;7;59%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;74;SSW;8;66%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;S;4;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;67%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;7;78%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;3;79%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;63%

Snyder;Cloudy;80;NNE;5;59%

Sonora;Clear;79;SSE;6;53%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;66%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;70%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;78;N;3;56%

Temple;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;64%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;76%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;77;E;2;83%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;8;64%

Vernon;Cloudy;79;NNE;9;81%

Victoria;Mostly clear;76;SSW;3;84%

Waco;Partly cloudy;85;S;12;58%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;79%

Wharton;Mostly clear;78;SSW;3;91%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;10;68%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;10;66%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;85;SE;9;64%

