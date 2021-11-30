TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;58;SSW;9;50% Abilene Dyess;Clear;60;S;9;44% Alice;Fog;48;W;3;100% Alpine;Clear;51;SW;15;58% Amarillo;Clear;55;SW;7;33% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;89% Arlington;Clear;56;SSW;8;57% Austin;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;58% Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;7;74% Bay;Fog;46;Calm;0;100% Beaumont;Clear;50;WSW;2;93% Beeville;Clear;48;Calm;0;94% Borger;Clear;58;SSW;9;28% Bowie;Clear;47;SSE;3;73% Breckenridge;Clear;57;SSW;7;54% Brenham;Clear;51;Calm;0;82% Bridgeport;Clear;45;Calm;0;82% Brownsville;Fog;55;Calm;0;96% Brownwood;Clear;48;SSE;4;80% Burnet;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76% Canadian;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;53% Castroville;Clear;48;Calm;0;93% Childress;Mostly clear;54;SW;9;36% Cleburne;Clear;50;S;8;76% College Station;Clear;53;S;7;76% Comanche;Clear;59;SW;8;59% Conroe;Clear;43;Calm;0;100% Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;5;100% Corsicana;Clear;52;S;5;70% Cotulla;Clear;56;SSE;5;64% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;3;46% Dallas Love;Clear;56;SSE;6;57% Dallas Redbird;Clear;55;S;9;56% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;54;S;8;61% Decatur;Clear;56;S;7;56% Del Rio;Partly cloudy;59;E;3;69% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;7;78% Denton;Clear;52;SSE;6;68% Dryden;Mostly clear;47;NNE;3;82% Dumas;Mostly clear;48;SSW;13;32% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;1;99% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;2;72% Ellington;Fog;50;Calm;0;100% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;100% Fort Hood;Mostly clear;53;SSW;5;72% Fort Worth;Clear;55;S;5;58% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;52;SSE;7;66% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;55;S;7;63% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;56;S;8;58% Fredericksburg;Clear;41;Calm;0;91% Gainesville;Clear;50;Calm;0;68% Galveston;Clear;59;Calm;0;80% Gatesville;Clear;55;Calm;0;66% Georgetown;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;76% Giddings;Clear;47;Calm;0;95% Gilmer;Clear;50;S;6;70% Graham;Mostly clear;56;S;3;55% Granbury;Clear;52;Calm;0;69% Grand Prairie;Clear;56;SSW;8;57% Greenville;Clear;44;S;3;83% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;5;30% Hamilton;Clear;54;SW;10;70% Harlingen;Fog;52;Calm;0;100% Hearne;Clear;50;SE;7;82% Hebbronville;Clear;49;Calm;0;96% Henderson;Clear;48;Calm;0;80% Hereford;Mostly clear;42;SW;6;49% Hillsboro;Clear;54;S;8;64% Hondo;Clear;49;NNE;5;89% Houston;Fog;57;SSW;7;93% Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog;55;S;3;89% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Fog;57;SSW;7;93% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Fog;47;Calm;0;94% Houston Clover;Fog;48;Calm;0;93% Houston Hooks;Fog;47;Calm;0;96% Houston Hull;Fog;50;Calm;0;87% Houston Intercontinental;Clear;53;S;3;89% Huntsville;Clear;52;S;6;80% Ingleside;Fog;55;S;3;96% Jacksonville;Clear;45;S;2;88% Jasper;Fog;45;Calm;0;100% Junction;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;51;Calm;0;79% Kerrville;Clear;46;SSE;2;84% Killeen;Mostly clear;53;SSW;5;72% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;53;SSW;5;71% Kingsville Nas;Fog;50;Calm;0;96% La Grange;Clear;51;S;3;92% Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;6;62% Lancaster;Clear;48;Calm;0;76% Laredo;Mostly clear;54;SE;6;74% Llano;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87% Longview;Clear;47;S;4;82% Lubbock;Clear;55;WSW;6;39% Lufkin;Clear;48;SE;3;96% Mcallen;Partly cloudy;53;SE;3;100% Mcgregor;Clear;52;S;6;68% Mckinney;Clear;50;S;7;71% Mesquite;Clear;46;S;6;83% Midland;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;55% Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;55% Midlothian;Clear;50;S;4;69% Mineola;Clear;46;SSE;3;76% Mineral Wells;Clear;49;SE;7;68% Mount Pleasant;Clear;45;SE;3;84% Nacogdoches;Clear;41;Calm;0;95% New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;45;SW;2;90% Odessa;Mostly clear;55;SSW;7;61% Orange;Clear;49;Calm;0;96% Palacios;Fog;50;ESE;5;96% Palestine;Clear;50;S;5;81% Pampa;Mostly clear;49;SW;7;44% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;41;SW;5;48% Paris;Clear;53;S;6;65% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;53% Perryton;Partly cloudy;43;S;5;45% Plainview;Clear;39;W;8;51% Pleasanton;Clear;54;Calm;0;84% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;61;SE;2;83% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;65;NW;2;73% Port Lavaca;Showers;54;Calm;0;93% Randolph AFB;Clear;54;SSW;3;69% Robstown;Fog;49;SSW;2;99% Rockport;Mostly clear;52;SSE;3;96% Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;54;S;7;81% San Angelo;Clear;49;SW;6;73% San Antonio;Clear;50;NNW;1;80% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;52;Calm;0;76% San Marcos;Partly cloudy;44;WNW;3;95% Seminole;Partly cloudy;47;SW;8;45% Sherman-Denison;Clear;56;S;10;57% Snyder;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;8;45% Sonora;Clear;46;Calm;0;87% Stephenville;Clear;50;S;5;70% Sulphur Springs;Clear;52;SSW;7;66% Sweetwater;Mostly clear;57;SW;8;51% Temple;Clear;50;S;7;74% Terrell;Clear;49;S;6;77% Tyler;Clear;50;S;4;75% Uvalde;Mostly clear;52;ENE;3;80% Vernon;Partly cloudy;47;SW;6;57% Victoria;Fog;46;S;1;93% Waco;Clear;52;SSW;10;71% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96% Wharton;Fog;48;Calm;0;99% Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;47;SE;9;72% Wink;Clear;49;SE;5;35% Zapata;Clear;50;ENE;2;87% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather