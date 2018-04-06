TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018

_____

385 FPUS54 KEPZ 062115

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

TXZ418-419-071145-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-424-071145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ420-422-071145-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-071145-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

$$

NMZ410-411-071145-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

315 PM MDT Fri Apr 6 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast