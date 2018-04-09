TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

905 PM MDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

