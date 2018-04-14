TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

933 PM MDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

