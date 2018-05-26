TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

153 FPUS54 KEPZ 262104

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

304 PM MDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ419-271100-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

304 PM MDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

$$

TXZ418-271100-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

304 PM MDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

$$

TXZ421-271100-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

304 PM MDT Sat May 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

$$

