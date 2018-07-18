TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

239 FPUS54 KEPZ 182113

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

TXZ418-191015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

$$

TXZ419-191015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

$$

TXZ420-191015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ423-191015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

95 to 100.

$$

TXZ424-191015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-191015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

$$

TXZ421-191015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

313 PM MDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather