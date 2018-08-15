TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

942 FPUS54 KEPZ 152002

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

TXZ418-419-161015-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ423-161015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ420-161015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-161015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ422-161015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ424-161015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

NMZ410-411-161015-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

202 PM MDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

