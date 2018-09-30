TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

807 FPUS54 KEPZ 301106

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

TXZ418-302215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ419-302215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ420-302215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-302215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-302215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ421-302215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

506 AM MDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather