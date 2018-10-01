TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

250 PM MDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

