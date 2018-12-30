TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

TXZ419-310045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ418-310045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-310045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper teens.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-310045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 40 to 45. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ424-310045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-310045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper teens.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ421-310045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

528 AM MST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper teens.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

