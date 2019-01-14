TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

_____

438 FPUS54 KEPZ 141013

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

TXZ419-142315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ418-142315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-424-142315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-422-142315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ421-142315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

NMZ410-411-142315-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs,

Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

313 AM MST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather