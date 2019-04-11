TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
551 AM MDT Thu Apr 11 2019
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.
