TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

TXZ419-292215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ418-292215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ420-292215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-292215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ424-292215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

TXZ422-292215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-292215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

443 AM MDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

