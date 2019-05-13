TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

TXZ419-132330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ418-132330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-132330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ423-132330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-132330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-132330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-132330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

439 AM MDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

