TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to

100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

413 AM MDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

