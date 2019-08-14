TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to
100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
523 AM MDT Wed Aug 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
