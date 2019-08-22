TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

954 FPUS54 KEPZ 220933

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

TXZ418-222215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ419-222215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ423-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ420-222215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ424-222215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ422-222215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ421-222215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

333 AM MDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

