TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

318 FPUS54 KEPZ 050935

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

TXZ418-052215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ419-052215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ423-052215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ420-052215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ424-052215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ422-052215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 85 to 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ421-052215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

335 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather