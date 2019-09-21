TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019
946 FPUS54 KEPZ 211148
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
TXZ418-212215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ419-212215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ423-212215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ420-212215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ424-212215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Periods of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms
and periods of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
85 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ422-212215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Periods of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms
and periods of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ421-212215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms and periods of showers
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows
60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 60 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
