TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

451 AM MDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

