TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

