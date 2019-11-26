TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

_____

749 FPUS54 KEPZ 261028

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

TXZ418-262315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-262315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs around 50. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain showers likely. Not as cool. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ420-262315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-262315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-262315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ421-262315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

328 AM MST Tue Nov 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather