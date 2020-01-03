TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

300 FPUS54 KEPZ 031015

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

TXZ418-419-040045-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-424-040045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ420-422-040045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-040045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NMZ407-411-040045-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

315 AM MST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

$$

Dennhardt

