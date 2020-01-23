TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

_____

824 FPUS54 KEPZ 230927

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

TXZ418-419-240000-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ423-424-240000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-422-240000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-240000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

NMZ407-411-240000-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

227 AM MST Thu Jan 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather