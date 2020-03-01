TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

379 FPUS54 KEPZ 011021

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

TXZ418-020015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-020015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ420-020015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ423-020015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-020015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ422-020015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

TXZ424-020015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

321 AM MST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

