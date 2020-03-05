TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

_____

583 FPUS54 KEPZ 051020

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

TXZ418-419-060000-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ423-424-060000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-422-060000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-060000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

NMZ407-411-060000-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

320 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 65. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs around 60. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather