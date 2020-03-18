TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

875 FPUS54 KEPZ 181010

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

TXZ418-182245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then periods of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ419-182245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ420-182245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-182245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-182245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ422-182245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ424-182245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

410 AM MDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then periods of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

