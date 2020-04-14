TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

070 FPUS54 KEPZ 141013

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

TXZ418-150030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-150030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-150030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-150030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-150030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-150030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-150030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

413 AM MDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

