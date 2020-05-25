TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

878 FPUS54 KEPZ 251027

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

TXZ418-252215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ419-252215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-252215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ421-252215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-252215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-252215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

427 AM MDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

