TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 105. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 70 to 75.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 104. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 100. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs around 90. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 105. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs 90 to 95. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

537 AM MDT Mon Jun 22 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

