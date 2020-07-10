TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

591 FPUS54 KEPZ 101000

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ418-102330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM MDT SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 110. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

102.

TXZ419-102330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

6 AM MDT SUNDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

101.

TXZ420-102330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ423-102330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

TXZ421-102330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 107. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102.

TXZ422-102330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ424-102330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

400 AM MDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101.

