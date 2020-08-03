TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
_____
832 FPUS54 KEPZ 032010
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
TXZ418-041015-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.
$$
TXZ419-041015-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
$$
TXZ420-041015-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-041015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
$$
TXZ421-041015-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
$$
TXZ422-041015-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ424-041015-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
210 PM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
$$
_____
