TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 65 to 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 95 to 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

219 PM MDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

