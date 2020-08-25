TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ418-261015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ419-261015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ420-261015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ423-261015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ421-261015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ422-261015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

90 to 95.

TXZ424-261015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 PM MDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

