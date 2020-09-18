TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

784 FPUS54 KEPZ 181037

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90.

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

437 AM MDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

