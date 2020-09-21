TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

877 FPUS54 KEPZ 211101

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

TXZ418-212215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-212215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-212215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ423-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-212215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-212215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

501 AM MDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather