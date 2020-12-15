TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

409 FPUS54 KEPZ 150926

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ418-152315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-152315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-152315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-152315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ421-152315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper teens. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ422-152315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-152315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

226 AM MST Tue Dec 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

