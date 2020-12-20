TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

879 FPUS54 KEPZ 201012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

TXZ418-210000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-210000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ420-210000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ423-210000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ421-210000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-210000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-210000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

