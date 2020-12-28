TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning. Colder. Highs 40 to 45.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Colder. Highs 40 to 45. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

331 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

