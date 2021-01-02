TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

630 FPUS54 KEPZ 021020

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

TXZ418-022315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-022315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-022315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-022315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-022315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ422-022315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-022315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

320 AM MST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

