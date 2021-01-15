TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ418-152315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ419-152315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ420-152315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ423-152315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

TXZ421-152315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-152315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ424-152315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

253 AM MST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

