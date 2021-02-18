TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

214 FPUS54 KEPZ 180938

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs 35 to 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs 35 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the middle teens. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

238 AM MST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

