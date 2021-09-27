TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

441 AM MDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 75 to 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

