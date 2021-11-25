TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MST Thu Nov 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

