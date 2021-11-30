TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

307 FPUS54 KEPZ 301012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

TXZ418-010030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-010030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-010030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-010030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-010030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ422-010030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ424-010030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather