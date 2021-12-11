TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, December 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

356 AM MST Sat Dec 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

